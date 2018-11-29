Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,705,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,210 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 880.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,433 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,806,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

