Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 673,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after buying an additional 75,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $50.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/pinnacle-associates-ltd-acquires-new-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-low-volatility-etf-splv.html.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.