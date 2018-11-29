Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $84.61 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $84,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 73,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/pictet-asset-management-ltd-has-84-61-million-stake-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.