Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.60 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,010 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $70,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 214.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 1,779.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 157.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $329,582,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $79,465.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,488 and sold 14,371,314 shares valued at $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.52. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

