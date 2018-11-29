Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $64.70 Million Position in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,725 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.42% of Mercadolibre worth $64,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $345.78 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $266.21 and a one year high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.62.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

