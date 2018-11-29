Pennon Group (PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 758 ($9.90) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 790.63 ($10.33).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.68) on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a GBX 12.84 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

