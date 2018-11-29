Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for On The Beach Group (OTB)

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 650 ($8.49). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.66) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get On The Beach Group alerts:

LON OTB opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Tuesday. On The Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for On The Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On The Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.