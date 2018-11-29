PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,775 Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Zoe’s Kitchen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the third quarter worth $6,578,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the third quarter worth $221,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoe’s Kitchen in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZOES opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Zoe’s Kitchen Inc has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZOES. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Zoe’s Kitchen Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

