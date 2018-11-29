PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $224,000 in Crane Co. (CR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Crane by 466.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter valued at $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $1,196,747.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/peak6-investments-llc-invests-224000-in-crane-co-cr.html.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.