PDF Solutions (PDFS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PDF Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 1.10.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

