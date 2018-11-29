Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Paypal by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 4,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 40,405 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Paypal by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,859.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,213 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,768. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 202,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,310. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-shares-bought-by-poehling-capital-management-llc.html.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.