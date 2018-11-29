Parsley Energy (PE) Given a $35.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) received a $35.00 price objective from stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

NYSE:PE opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

