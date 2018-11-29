Paragon Shipping (PRGNF) versus Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Head to Head Review

Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Shipping $1.98 million 0.00 $23.78 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $385.09 million 0.35 $7.81 million $0.38 8.16

Paragon Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paragon Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.42%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Shipping has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Shipping and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 6.00% 10.59% 5.40%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Paragon Shipping on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 21, 2018, the company operates a fleet of 55 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

