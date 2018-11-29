PAR Technology Co. (PAR) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 215.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PAR Technology by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 199.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 534,869 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $46.36 million during the quarter.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PAR Technology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers cloud and on-premise software applications and hardware platforms, as well as related installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

