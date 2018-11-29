Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 182,698 Shares of Vale SA (VALE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,698 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,216,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 233,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vale by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,889,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209,324 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/panagora-asset-management-inc-purchases-182698-shares-of-vale-sa-vale.html.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.