Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 25,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.08, for a total transaction of $2,577,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $5,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,740. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

