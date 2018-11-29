PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $24.10

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.57, but opened at $24.10. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 3691800 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 45.61.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $11,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,445.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $338,000.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

