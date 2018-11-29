PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (PDYPY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

PADDY Pwr BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

