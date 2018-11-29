Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.48% of Oxford Industries worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after acquiring an additional 185,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Oxford Industries Inc has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-shares-sold-by-axa.html.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.