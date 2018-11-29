Overstock.com (OSTK) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.57

Headlines about Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Overstock.com earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Overstock.com’s score:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. GARP Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. The company had revenue of $440.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 147,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,783,349.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

