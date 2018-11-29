Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.06 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 653,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,282 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 165,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Orthopediatrics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.