Oracle Co. (ORCL) Receives $54.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.02.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 132,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,167,304. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.