Opera (OPRA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OPRA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Opera has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $15.62.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter.
About Opera
Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. Opera Limited has a strategic partnership with Ledger Capital.
