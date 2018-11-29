Opera (OPRA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OPRA opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Opera has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $14,202,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $5,681,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Opera in the third quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. Opera Limited has a strategic partnership with Ledger Capital.

