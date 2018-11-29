Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

RLI stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.17. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

