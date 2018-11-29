Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 10,757 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 213,589 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,610,000 after purchasing an additional 614,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,882,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,562,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 225,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,801 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $49.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

