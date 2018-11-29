Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.49 Million Stake in Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

