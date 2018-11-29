ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 827.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ONEOK by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

