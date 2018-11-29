On The Beach Group (OTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 409.50 ($5.35) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price (down from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 663 ($8.66) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

