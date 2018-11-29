On Deck Capital (ONDK) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONDK. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered On Deck Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 29.62 and a quick ratio of 29.62.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other On Deck Capital news, Director David Hartwig sold 105,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $878,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in On Deck Capital by 431.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in On Deck Capital by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

