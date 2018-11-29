Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $70.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

