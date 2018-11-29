NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 427,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.81% of NxStage Medical worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NxStage Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NxStage Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NXTM opened at $29.09 on Thursday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.07 million. Research analysts forecast that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

