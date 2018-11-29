Nwam LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

General Electric stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/nwam-llc-has-595000-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.