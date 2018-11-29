Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.76

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

