Nutanix (NTNX) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) rose 5.2% on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 8,610,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,518,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $441,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,629 over the last three months. 14.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 92.86%. The firm had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

