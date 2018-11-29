NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,621,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,035,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,907,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,757,000 after acquiring an additional 757,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $11,585,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,918,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 461,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,820. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

