Nucor (NUE) Given a $63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a $63.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nucor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 120.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.