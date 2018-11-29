Nucleus Vision Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.06 million and $2.40 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Koinex and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.02153096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00125659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00195629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.08859717 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,015,976 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, CoinBene, Koinex, Zebpay, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.