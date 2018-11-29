Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $17.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE NOC opened at $263.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $251.66 and a 52 week high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.65.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock worth $9,521,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

