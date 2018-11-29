Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Insys Therapeutics worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSY stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Insys Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 128.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

