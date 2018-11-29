Noront Resources (NOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 62279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

