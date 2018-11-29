Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.79 and a 12-month high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.11.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

