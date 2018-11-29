Nordstrom (JWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Results gained from higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

Nordstrom stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Nordstrom news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 199.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 31.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 64.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

