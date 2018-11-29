Noble (NE) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.18. Noble shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 184309 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Simmons upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Noble’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Noble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,916,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

