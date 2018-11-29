Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $200,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a $43.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

