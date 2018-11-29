Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 199,555 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Nike worth $854,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

Shares of NKE opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

