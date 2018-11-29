Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “NextGen’s lowered guidance for fiscal 2019 indicates looming concerns ahead. The company’s plummeting gross profit is a negative. Sluggishness in the recurring revenue segment is a woe. The company faces stiff competition in MedTech space. On the brighter side, NextGen outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company rides on Software, hardware and other non-recurring segment. Management currently foresees solid growth prospects in the RCM pipeline as well. The NextGen population health analytics suite and NextGen mobile platform registered significant growth. Solid bookings growth deserves mention. For investors’ notice, the company expects high-single digit revenue growth by fiscal 2020. NextGen announced the availability of Quality/Cost Fusion – a new Population Health analytics capability. Quality/Cost Fusion is a part of NextGen Population Health platform – a modular, cloud-based solution. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.85 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $24,953,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

