Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $94.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 555,253 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,247,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after buying an additional 310,546 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 291,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,684,000 after buying an additional 257,729 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

