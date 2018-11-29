Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, cfinex and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $146,939.00 and $520.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 96,927,376,364 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

