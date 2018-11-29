Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.49 Million

Analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will post $243.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.98 million. Newpark Resources posted sales of $204.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $942.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.87 million to $945.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,580,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,628,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,309,000 after purchasing an additional 322,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,620,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,876,000 after purchasing an additional 107,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 56.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,657,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,905,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NR opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

