New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

